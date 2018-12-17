Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has stated that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari cannot conduct free, fair elections because they do not obey the rule of law.

The present administration had been consistently accused of disobeying the rule of law mainly by the opposition.

In a post on his Twitter page on Monday, Sani believes that “rule of law is the horse and free elections is the cart.”

He wrote: “When a Government habitually disobeys court orders and factually violates fundamental rights, there’s enough material evidence to denounce its attitude to rule of law and doubts its commitment to free and transparent elections.

“Rule of law is the horse and free elections is the cart.”