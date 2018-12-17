Despite their countless feud, Skales has recognised Starboy record label boss Wizkid to be a genius in the Nigerian music industry and beyond.

Skales took to his Instagram page on Monday to declare Wizkid as his boss, saying: “@wizkidayo the greatest of all time(I don’t care wat none of ya say) my family nothing can break this bond ever love you today and forever my bro.”

And in another post, he said: “After 6 years me and my bro @wizkidayo got to perform again ….the love is too mad my bro wiz is a legend and I love him.”

And fans appear to be super glad that they have put their differences aside as they mounted the stage together.