X3M music artiste Simi has replied a follower who sent her a direct message, stating that the singer lacks proper dress sense.

It is no news that fans are fond of blasting the singer over her dress sense, advising her to change wardrobe manager so as to appear more trendy and attractive.

The singer has, however, always turned deaf ears to the comment.

The follower sent a message to the singer, reacting to a picture of her wearing an anklet attached to her legs.

In his message, the follower wrote: “Simi dyu knw anklets re meant for married women dat enjoys d pleasure of other men. I think you should check up some fashions b4 trying them u knw”

This time, Simi responded to the follower, saying: “I am a married woman and I enjoy the pleasure of Jesus.”