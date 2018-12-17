Twelve nominees into the National Assembly Service Commission were on Monday approved by the Senate.

Senate President Bukola Saraki announced the names of the 12 approved nominees on Monday.

This was contained in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the Senate President.

The approved nominees include Senator Joy Emordi (Anambra), who is being proposed as the Chairman; Nuhu Musa (Jigawa), Hon. Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Kebbi), Barr. Femi Agge (Edo), Uthman Olakunle Taofeek (Lagos), Prince Adenekan Olateru-Olagbegi (Ondo) and Ambassador Abdulazeez Sheikh Usman (Kwara).

Other nominees are: Awalu Aliyu Ohindese (Kogi), Henry Odey Adagba (Ebonyi), Dr. Rufus Omeire (Imo), Hon. Bilyamini Bunbot (Bauchi), and Ahmed Ashemi (Borno).

“In line with the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the National Assembly Commission Act, 2000, the names of the nominees will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment,” the statement said.