The Peoples Democratic Party has refuted the Presidency’s claim that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was responsible for President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in forming his cabinet nearly six months after taking office in 2015.

Concise New had earlier reported that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Jonathan did not give Buhari handover notes until 48 hours before his departure.

Taking to its verified Twitter handle @OfficialPDPNig on Monday evening, the party in a series of tweets said: “We are appalled and flabbergasted on the attempt by the dysfunctional and discredited Muhammadu Buhari Presidency to blame the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan for Buhari’s delay in forming his cabinet.

“The reasons that President Buhari could not form his cabinet, five months after his inauguration, is primarily due to sheer incompetence, lack of preparedness and the fact that he was overwhelmed by the complexity of the office of the President of Nigeria.

“Nigerians may also recall how President Buhari refused to hasten the formation of his cabinet following his widely condemned view, in September 2015, when he mooted that minister were mere ‘noisemakers.’”

Continuing, PDP said, “President Muhammadu Buhari had, again, expressed his personal unwillingness to appoint ministers when, in an interview with France 24 TV in France, said that the absence of ministers was not affecting governance in Nigeria.

“The then head of the Transition Committee, Ahmed Joda, had also in May 2015 publicly dispelled these claims by Buhari as false and diversionary, when he said that the committee got all the cooperation it needed from the Jonathan administration before the May 29 handover date.

“It is therefore ludicrous and the height of hypocrisy for the same Buhari to now turn around after three years of failing to deliver on his campaign promises to blame ex-President Jonathan for his confessed failure.”