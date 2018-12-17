Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended President Muhammadu Buhari as he turned 76 years on Monday.
In a post on Twitter, Osinbajo described Buhari as a man who genuinely loves Nigeria.
He wrote: “To a man, who has been exemplary in life and his commitment to Nigeria,” he tweeted along with a painted sketch of Buhari.
“To a man who has a great sense of humour.
“To a man who genuinely loves the Nigerian people and to a man I am privileged to call Boss, Happy 76th Birthday!” Osinbajo wrote.
President Buhari was born in Daura on 17 December 1942.
