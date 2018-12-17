A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Opeyemi Bamidele, has said the presidential candidate Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is not prepared for governance.

The APC Senatorial candidate was reacting to the Vice Presidential debate held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja last Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, Bamidele expressed disappointment that the PDP that had come with the mantra to banish poverty, could not use the debate to convince Nigerians that it has special solutions to the problems confronting the country.

He said: “The submission and projection on how to strengthen the country by the former Anambra State Governor, Obi, in pivotal areas of education, security, economy, agriculture and infrastructure sectors didn’t show that Nigerians would get a better deal than they are getting now if his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins the poll.”

He said“Nigerians must avoid the mistake of electing leaders who would come to experiment with the collective destiny of the citizens.

“Allowing Buhari and Osinbajo to consolidate on the democratic dividends being dished out would be a better option.

“PDP as a political party with quests to wrest power from an incumbent would have been practical to tell Nigerians what it has to do differently to resolve whatever mistake the Buhari’s government has made.

“All the policy thrust reeled out by the PDP vice presidential candidate that would be the hallmark of Atiku/Obi presidency were almost similar to what Nigerians are enjoying under the present government,” Bamidele said.