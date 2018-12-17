American rapper Offset has revealed why he apologised to Cardi B in public after several call-out posts against him for stopping her performance halfway.

Taking to Twitter to explain why he went public with his apology, Offset made it known that he did that because all of his wrongs have been made opened and as such his apology should be made public, too.

He wrote: “All of my wrongs have been made public, I figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too. A nigga was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

This comes just hours after it was reported that the rapper tried to apologise to Cardi B during her performance at the Rolling Land Festival that ended on Saturday, but she rejected him.