Nollywood Actor Edochie Joins PDP

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and the Senior Special Adviser to the Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, On Creative & Entertainment Media, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Edochie joined the PDP from the All Progressives Grand Alliance to show his support for the joint Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi candidacy for the presidency in 2019.

The actor disclosed this on Monday in a tweet where he wrote: “Today I gave up my position as SSA to Governor of Anambra & joined the PDP with tons of my supporters to give 100% support to @atiku & @PeterObi. I do this for all suffering Nigerians. I believe it will not be in vain. I believe in @OfficialPDPNig.”