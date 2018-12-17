Give Me More Time To Execute My Plans, Buhari Begs Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to give him more time to execute the plans he has for the country.

The President said this after a special parade that the guard’s brigade of the Nigerian army organised in commemoration of his 76th birthday.

President Buhari called on Nigerians to continue to pray for him and the country at large, charging them to continue to show more understanding of his administration’s policies aimed at transforming the nation.

“Nigerians should continue to pray for me and understand my intentions and give me time,” he said.

The President said the All Progressives Congress-led government would continue to remind Nigerians of its achievements in the last three and half years.

“We will keep reminding Nigerians about what we have done, how we met the country, what we were able to do from the time we came in to now with the resources available to us,” he said.