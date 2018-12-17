Gabriel Afolayan Drops Debut Album ‘Instinct’

Veteran actor and singer, Gabriel Afolayan, has released his 18-track debut album titled “Instinct.”

The brother of Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan says the album was named “Instinct” because recording it was “quite instinctual”.

Afolayan said he recorded most of the songs during his free time when he was not on set or promoting a movie.

He said: “With total joy in my heart as I share with you my first body of art in music. I was in a good and inspiring space of mind while putting this together. Reason for the name it bears ‘instinct the album’. Quite instinctual.

“This is what I do when I’m not filming. The level of energy required only God is energizing I couldn’t comprehend completely.

“I hope you all enjoy it as much as it gives me utmost and unending joy. Let this bless someone. Let it motivate.”

In April, the entertainer tied the knot with his sweetheart Adebanke in Ibadan, Oyo state.