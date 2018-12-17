Paris Saint-Germain have refused press conference entry to journalists from popular sports daily L’Equipe ahead of a French League Cup match, the newspaper said on Monday.

L’Equipe claims the measure was taken as a reprisal after they published an article titled “Financial Fair Play: PSG under pressure to sell Kylian Mbappe or Neymar if they’re punished”.

In a statement, L’Equipe said it “regrets the decision from PSG but it will continue to inform its readers of the club’s latest news”.

L’Equipe staff were stopped from asking questions at a previous press conference before PSG’s Champions League tie at Red Star Belgrade last week.

The Financial Fair Play (FFP) article that appears to be the bone of contention cited internal sources from PSG who said the French champions would be resigned to letting one of their star players go next summer.

The Parisians then denied the reports.

In September, Uefa announced it was re-opening an investigation into accusations that PSG had broken the FFP rules before in November referring the case to a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.