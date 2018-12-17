Fayemi Gives Reason For Not Making Political Appointment

The governor of Ekiti state Kayode Fayemi (Dr) has blamed the delay in the appointment of political offices holders to the sorry state of finances on ground on assuming office.

Since Fayemi assumed office on October 16, only the Secretary to Government (SSG), Chief of Staff (COS), Acting Head of Service (HOS), Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, as well as Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor, among few others had been appointed.

The southwest state is yet to have a list of Commissioners and Special Advisers which the governor would have to send to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Speaking on the development at a news conference in Ado Ekiti on Monday, Fayemi said he delayed the appointment of political office holders in order to be able to pay salaries.

His words: “I decided to delay appointment of politicians to government to enable me pay workers’ salaries.

“I don’t want to do media trial for anyone, so I have hired the services of a renowned audit firm to look into our finances, and the forensic state’s accounts will then be published during our 100 days in office in Jan. 2019,” he said.