Kaduna State Government has ordered the deployment of troops to Ungwan Pa-Gwandara in Jema’a Local Government Area, following an attack on the community by gunmen.

Concise News reports that the community came under attack on Sunday night by unidentified gunmen killing 14 and injuring 17 persons.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor Nasir el-rufai on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters on Monday in Kaduna.

Aruwan stated that the deployment of troops was intended to further secure the area and provide peaceful atmosphere for extensive investigation of the crisis and arrest suspects.

Condemning the attack, Governor el-Rufai said that criminal elements must not be allowed to divide people and wantonly take lives.

In his message of condolence to the community, the governor expressed his deep sadness at the loss of lives and his sympathy for the victims and their families.

The state government also urged that anybody with useful information on the attack to contact the security agencies.

The statement added that the governor had also directed Jema’a local government council and the State Emergency Management Agency to as a matter of urgency, take care of victims receiving medical attention and provide relief materials to the community.