President Muhammadu Buhari jokingly challenged a reporter who mistakenly reduced the president’s name by one year as he marked his 76th birthday on Monday.

Buhari, who marked the day at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said: “Why would you reduce my age by one?,’’ during a chat with newsmen.

Concise News learned that the ceremony began with a special rendition that ushered the president into the forecourt where Special Parade was mounted by the Guards Brigade.

The Nigerian leader urged Nigerians to continue to pray for him and the country.

“We will keep reminding Nigerians about what we have done, how we met the country, what we have been able to do for the time came in to now with the resources available to us,’’ he said.

The event also witnessed special display by the Guards Brigade Band, wishing the president “Happy Birthday’’ with their musical gadgets.

In attendance were ministers, members of the Diplomatic Corps, security chiefs and presidential aides among others.