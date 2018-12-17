Biafra: Kanu Speaks On UN Revolting Against Nigeria Over Jubril

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the United Nations will not revolt against an alleged impostor in Aso Rock, Nigeria’s Presidential Villa.

Since the pro-Biafra activist came out of hiding in October after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria, last year, he has been alleging that President Muhammdu Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jubril Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan.

But Buhari, while speaking in Poland, where he attended a climate change summit, said “a lot of people hoped that I died during my ill health. Somebody just thought I am cloned, … it is real me I can assure you.”

Reacting to the development again in a tweet on Monday, Kanu said “proud” Nigerians expecting the United Nations to revolt against the alleged impostor in Aso Rock are wasting their time.

The secessionist leader also quoted Rachel Azaria, a former deputy mayor of Jerusalem, to have said that Buhari was a “foreigner” and that many around the world were aware of this but unfortunately, only Nigerians can take actions.

Kanu tweeted: “For proud Nigerians, UN will not revolt against the impostor ruling you. As Rachel Azaria, ex-deputy mayor of Jerusalem said, ”Dear Nigerians, your president is a foreigner. Many around the world are aware of this but unfortunately, only you can do something about it. Shalom.”