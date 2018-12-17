Atiku Says His Youth Minister Will Be Younger Than 30

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has promised to appoint a Nigerian younger than 30 years to lead the Youth Ministry if he is elected in 2019.

Abubakar made this comment while addressing youth who organised a town hall session with him in Lagos today, December 17.

The Presidential candidate said this was in alignment with his promise to devote 40 per cent of his cabinet to women and youth.

Abubakar, who attended the event with his running mate and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, also stated that his government would invest heavily in education, so Nigeria can produce citizens who would be useful to the nation and to their families and immediate communities.

His words: “Our gathering here today is about the future of our youth. I am concerned about the plight of the Nigerian youth.

”They are the future and we need to bequeath a good and secure future to our younger generation.

“I will work more with the youth and even my Minister for youth will not be more than 30 years of age,” he said.

Continuing, the Presidential candidate said, “I have many children but only one of them is working with the government, all others are working in my various companies. I believe in creating jobs, my government will create jobs for the youth.”