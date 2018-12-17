The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to provide an alternative agenda ahead of the 2019 elections.

This was in a reaction to the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if he cannot reposition the economy.

“It is very amazing that two months into the election,” the APC said, “PDP is still not presenting any alternative governance agenda before the people of this country.

“Sadly, the main opposition party appears at a loss as to how to face Nigerians knowing they would have to explain why they so badly mismanaged this country at a period of surplus.”