Former Presidential New Media aide Reno Omokri has wondered why the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, did not publicly wish her husband a happy birthday.

President Buhari on Monday marked his 76th birthday.

In a post on his Twitter page, Omokri also stated that the children of the president refused to celebrate their father publicly.

Omokri wrote: “How strange that neither Aisha Buhari nor any of her children publicly wished their husband and father a happy birthday.

“They also DID NOT attend his birthday party (see attached pictures).

“I am wondering if they traveled to Sudan or if they know something we don’t.”