BBNaija 2019: Finally, Organizers Reveal 'Forget Wahala' Start Date

The organizers of Big Brother Naija have announced the official commencement date for the anticipated reality TV Show, Concise News reports.

In a post shared on the official Instagram page of DSTV on Monday, June 3, 2019, the much awaited season 4 of Big Brother Naija is set to premiere on June 30, 2019.

Scheduled to be filmed in Nigeria, reports have it that the fourth season will last 90 days. However, further details have been kept away from the public.

On Friday, May 2, 2019, Multichoice Nigeria teased the audience with a possible theme for the fourth edition, ‘Forget Wahala.’

The first edition was tagged Big Brother Nigeria. The second edition has the theme, ‘See Gobe,’ while the third edition was tagged ‘Double Wahala’.