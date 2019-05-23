The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has expressed sadness arresting those committing cyber-crime also called “Yahoo Boys,” Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the EFCC boss noted this on Tuesday during an interactive session with artists, comedians and On-Air-Personalities (OAP).

“I don’t like arresting them, but what can we do, we have to do our job,” he said.

“While I restate our commitment to continue the intensity of rounding up internet fraudsters, I strongly urge you all to join hands with the EFCC to promote the culture and gospel of hard work with dignity.”

The session was targeted at addressing the impression that the EFCC is after musicians in the West African nation.