The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested eight suspected fraudsters over internet fraud called “Yahoo” in Lagos State, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands the EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, arrested the “Yahoo Boys” on Tuesday in the Forthright Estate, Magboro area of Lagos State.

The EFCC gave the names of the suspected “Yahoo Boys” as Adesanmi Abiodun, Olasupo Emmanuel, Segun Amudah, Aina Oladipo and Babatunde Olawuyi.

Others are: Oluwaseyi Emmanuel Fagbemiro, Felix Onyebuchi and Abdulazeez Ismaila.

Their arrest followed intelligence report received by the Commission and some of the items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, phones and laptops.

The suspects will soon be charged to court once investigations are concluded.