'Yahoo Boys:' EFCC Arrests 10 In Abuja |Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja Zonal office, has arrested ten suspected internet fraudsters called “Yahoo Boys,” Concise News report.

Concise News learned that the EFCC made the arrest on the “Yahoo Boys” over the weekend.

A statement by the anti-graft agency noted that the arrest of the “Yahoo Boys” was a sequel to intelligence reports on their activities.

The agency gave the names of the arrested and suspected “Yahoo Boys” to include Habib Adeyemi, Lawal Kehinde, Victory Jemibor, Solomon Enuneke, Ubgehi Joshua and Tosan Ogbe.

Others are Onajite Ejovwo, Anthony Igbonoeme, Tunde Azeez and Adeyemi Habib.

The EFCC recovered some items from the suspects ranging from two (2) exotic cars Six (6) laptops, 10 smartphones and 1 international passport.

It noted that the suspected “Yahoo Boys” will be charged to court once it is done with investigations.

