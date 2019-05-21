The mother of singer Naira Marley on Monday broke down in tears as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) handed him over to the men of the Nigerian Prison Service.

Concise News understands that Naira Marley’s mother was present as EFCC arraigned his son at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi on Monday.

She was in tears throughout the court proceedings and intensified it when her son was handed over to the prison officers.

The “Am I a Yahoo Boy” crooner pleaded not guilty to an 11 count charge preferred against him by the anti-graft agency.

Before his arraignment, he was in the detention facility of the EFCC.